Registration now open for 2025 Lakewood Police Citizen’s Academy – The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a police car? Or what it’s like to be in a virtual reality scenario where you have to contact a suspicious person?

Now’s your chance! Registration is open for the 2025 Lakewood Police Citizen’s Academy. This eight-week academy runs from June 10 to July 29, 2025. Classes are every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Lakewood police station. There will also be a Saturday session where participants get to drive a Lakewood police vehicle on a closed course and experience a virtual reality “use of force” scenario.

This program gives the public an inside view of policing. It offers an opportunity for Lakewood residents to learn about police operations first-hand from Lakewood officers, detectives and command staff. The academy includes classroom-style teaching as well as hands-on training.

Weekly topics offer snapshots of what police learn as part of their training to become sworn officers. This includes patrol responsibilities, criminal investigations, child abuse cases, K9 officers, the city’s Behavioral Health Contact Team, use of force and how the court system works in Lakewood and Pierce County.

Planned activities:

Interactive training from police officers that allows to you to better understand the world of police work in your community.

Experience the same training as our officers: Emergency vehicle operations course driving : Participants will get behind the wheel of a patrol car and maneuver it through a slow-speed course. Virtual reality firearms training : Students will face “real-life” experiences and encounters to learn how officers must make split-second decisions when on duty.

Have direct access to our officers, detectives and command staff to ask questions.

Interested in attending?

You must apply to be considered for the Lakewood Citizen Academy. Spots are limited to 20, so not every application may be accepted. Priority is given to Lakewood residents and those who have not yet attended a Citizen’s Academy.

Registration closes May 6, 2025.

People will be contacted by a representative from the Lakewood Police Department about their application who will also update them on its status during the review process.

2025 Lakewood Police Citizen’s Academy

June 10 – July 29, 2025

Tuesdays, 6:30 – 9 p.m. (plus one Saturday)

Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA

Apply today.