Pedestrian signal project brings nighttime lane closures to SR 7 in Spanaway – The Suburban Times

SPANAWAY – Overnight travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway will want to plan extra time starting Monday, April 21.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in both directions of the highway. Work will occur between 188th Street South and 155th Street South. Crews will start at 188th Street South near SR 507 and move north towards SR 512 over the next few months.

Work schedule

Northbound SR 7:

7 p.m. Monday through Thursday to 5 a.m. each following day

7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday

6:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound SR 7:

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to 10 a.m. each following day

7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday

Temporary bus stop changes

People may need to use the next closest Pierce Transit bus stop during these hours. Bus riders are encouraged to check the Pierce Transit website for any changes in advance.

Project details

The lane closures allow crews to install new traffic lights for people who walk or roll. Work will also include upgrades to sidewalks and changes to the median islands at some locations.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

