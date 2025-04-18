New Community Needs Grant program aims to improve health, safety and access to opportunity – The Suburban Times

Yesterday, the Pierce County Council passed legislation to create the Community Needs Grant program to provide up to $5 million every two years for grants that support projects and services that improve the quality of life of Pierce County residents.

The ordinance was proposed by Executive Ryan Mello, as part of his Forward Together work to build communities that feel safe, welcoming and connected. It passed 7-0 with unanimous, bipartisan support.

“In the face of so much uncertainty related to federal and state funding, this program provides a useful tool for county leaders to address emerging issues and opportunities,” said Executive Ryan Mello. “Small grants make a tremendous difference in our communities. Creating a permanent program in our County Code ensures that we can continue addressing unmet or urgent needs. I’m grateful to the Council for sharing our vision of Pierce County as a place we are proud to call home.”

In his remarks during the Council meeting, Eric Blegen, Executive Director of the Mustard Seed Project, testified about how his organization created the only assisted living and memory care facility on the Key Peninsula, in part because of funding from Pierce County. He noted that cost increases during the construction process doomed the project as it neared completion, but the funding allocated by the Council led to a care facility that now serves 32 elders who can remain in their community and stay connected with loved ones nearby.

Philip Cowan, Executive Director of The Grand Cinema, noted how much time will be saved with the streamlined grant process without sacrificing oversight or accountability. “… you are in the strong position of being able to help people and projects in need,” said Cowan. “The current process is an unnecessarily bureaucratic method to get to the same result through a bidding process.”

The Executive Director of the Mid-County Community Center, Bunny Smith, also spoke in favor of the legislation. The Community Center is a small nonprofit organization offering support and services to seniors in unincorporated Pierce County.

“We have received funding from Pierce County in several ways,” Smith said. “The RFP (request for proposal) processes are often very time intensive and costly for small nonprofits, but we are still grateful for the opportunity to apply for funding to help us serve the hundreds of seniors a week that come to our center for help and support. I truly believe that the Community Needs Grant Program will be another important tool to allow our Councilmembers, and County, to be responsive in addressing needs throughout our community.”

The fund will provide up to $3 million for grants for projects and services related to housing affordability, homelessness and stable housing, public safety, behavioral health, youth and young adults, economic advancement, infrastructure, and sustainability. Grants are capped at $75,000 for a single calendar year or $150,000 for the County’s two-year fiscal biennium. Each Councilmember will be able to direct a proportionate share of available funds.

Up to $2 million may be used for property acquisitions or capital projects.

The grant fund will be managed by the County’s Finance Director, and funds may only be spent after appropriation and approval of the Pierce County Council.

Recipients of funding must be non-profit organizations or public entities that are located or currently doing business in Pierce County.