 Letter: Oh, What a Morning! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Oh, What a Morning!

· · Leave a Comment ·

Mary gathered her skirts about as her sandaled-feet became a blur of motion, a red-cloud of Palestinian dust billowing behind as she, with “the other Mary” – a close second – flew down the path from the empty tomb to where the huddled and fearful disciples were gathered a half mile away.

Someone called out their names.

It was a voice they recognized.

The skid-marks from the furrows dug by the women’s sandals would still be visible today but for the countless pilgrimages to the scene of the greatest event – and most astounding truth – in human history.

“He is not here. He is risen. As he said.”

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.