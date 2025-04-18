Letter: Oh, What a Morning! – The Suburban Times

Mary gathered her skirts about as her sandaled-feet became a blur of motion, a red-cloud of Palestinian dust billowing behind as she, with “the other Mary” – a close second – flew down the path from the empty tomb to where the huddled and fearful disciples were gathered a half mile away.

Someone called out their names.

It was a voice they recognized.

The skid-marks from the furrows dug by the women’s sandals would still be visible today but for the countless pilgrimages to the scene of the greatest event – and most astounding truth – in human history.

“He is not here. He is risen. As he said.”