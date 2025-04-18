Imagine Justice Project receives $2,000 grant from WaFd Bank – The Suburban Times

Submitted by WaFd Bank.

TACOMA – The Imagine Justice Project recently received a $2,000 grant from the WaFd Bank charitable arm, which will be used to support the non-profit’s AmeriCorps team.

Imagine Justice Project’s AmeriCorps team is a career pathway for individuals who share the identities and experiences of court-connected youth to serve as community leaders in youth development and juvenile justice system transformation.

“Imagine Justice Project is so grateful for the partnership with WaFd Bank to help build safe and just futures for youth in Pierce County,” said Kaitlan Ohler, Imagine Justice Project director. “The funds will support our AmeriCorps team, which is a workforce development pathway that engages people from our communities who have been impacted by systems, and pairs them with partner organizations where they serve as mentors to young people at risk of violence and justice system involvement.”

Imagine Justice Project is a Tacoma-based non-profit that partners with other non-profits and community organizations to offer programs, services and support to justice-impacted youth.

They work to disrupt the status quo and drive long-term systems change, while using collective power to achieve their vision.

“Their mission to create safe pathways for these young people to escape violence and in many cases, break the cycle of contact with the criminal justice system aligns with the values of WaFd Bank and our Foundation,” said Chris Campbell, WaFd Southern Washington division sales manager, “to ensure positive futures and healthy outcomes for the communities we serve. They strive to lift up youth in our communities so they can thrive, rather than merely survive.”

To learn more about Imagine Justice Project and how you can support the work they are doing in our community, visit their website at www.imaginejusticeproject.org.