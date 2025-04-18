Governor, Legislature, and Representative Mari Leavitt Honor Curtis High School Volleyball and Water Polo Teams at the Capitol – The Suburban Times

On April 16, Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) welcomed the Curtis High School girls’ volleyball and boys’ water polo teams to the state Capitol to celebrate their outstanding seasons and recognize their dedication, teamwork, and success. Both teams were honored by the Legislature during floor action, following the adoption of resolutions celebrating their matching 2024 state titles. Both resolutions were signed by Governor Ferguson in a ceremony honoring the teams’ accomplishments:

“These student-athletes have demonstrated incredible talent, perseverance, and leadership,” said Rep. Leavitt. “It was a privilege to honor their accomplishments with formal House resolutions and to recognize the strong support system behind them—from their families and coaches to their school leadership and community.”

The Representative also extended her gratitude to Curtis High School Principal Tom Adams and University Place School District Superintendent Jeff Chamberlin for their commitment to student success.

“I’m proud to serve our 28th, and I couldn’t be more excited to lift up these young leaders and all those who support them,” said Leavitt. “They make our district proud.”