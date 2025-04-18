 Family Day brings community together at Food Truck Village – The Suburban Times

Family Day brings community together at Food Truck Village

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

Hundreds of individuals including a bevy of Puyallup Tribal Members attended Family Day at the Puyallup Tribe Food Truck Village and Farmers Market on a sunny Saturday afternoon on April 12.

The event featured a multitude of vendors and had a wide array of different items for sale. The most popular vendors throughout the day were the food trucks, which saw sizable lines for the majority of the afternoon.

Events Director Chester Earl said he was thankful Tribal Council entrusted the Events Department with putting together the Food Truck Village. This is the second consecutive year the Food Truck Village has been in operation in the spring.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

