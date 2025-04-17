 Steilacoom High School step up to spread wood chips in the Jim Senko Garden – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom High School step up to spread wood chips in the Jim Senko Garden

Submitted by Janet Cox.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, members of Steilacoom High School Honor Society wood chips in the Jim Senko Garden on Chapman Loop in the Cormorant Passage housing area. 

With the help from the Town of Steilacoom, the late Jim Senko filled this area with native plants in 2004.  For the past four years the high school students, led by their advisor Erin Anderson, have provided the muscle and energy to spread the chips. 

These 11 students moved heavy, wet chips and spread them in only two hours. Kudos to the students and their advisor.  Kudos also to the town employees, Nick and Freddie, who delivered the chips and provided tools to get the job done.  Now is the time for Spring flowers to bloom. 

The students are: Liam Nolan, Madison O’Brien, Jolie Ferrer, Jackie Harris, Gretta Doore, Ava Rowe, Hue Morfin, Isaac Beheler, Rowan Forte, Katie Prisco, Jacob Uc Ayala, and advisor Erin Anderson. Thank you


Reader Interactions

