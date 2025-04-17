RFQ: Downtown Transportation Feasibility Study – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood was awarded a FY 2024 RAISE grant through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The purpose of this funding is to prepare a Downtown Transportation Feasibility Study. The City seeks Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) from qualified, interested and eligible firms to prepare this planning study. Click here to view the scope of work, schedule and full Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The deadline for proposals is May 6, 2025 by 5 p.m. pst.

Any questions related to the RFQ can be directed at the point of contact below:

Angie Silva, Assistant Director, Planning & Public Works

City of Lakewood 6000 Main St SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Office: 253-983-7839 Email: asilva@cityoflakewood.us