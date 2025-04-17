 Parks Appreciation Day is this Saturday, April 19 – The Suburban Times

Parks Appreciation Day is this Saturday, April 19

Make plans to come out to Colegate Park, this Saturday, April 19, to help perform trail maintenance, weeding and other general cleanup of the park from 9 a.m. to noon in honor of Parks Appreciation Day. The event will be held rain or shine and will also include a tree planting in honor of Arbor Day.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and gloves (make sure they are labeled with owner information) to the park that is located just north of Curtis High School. U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own. University Place Refuse and Recycling will provide volunteers with snacks, water and t-shirts in the staging area behind the Curtis High School tennis courts.

The cleanup is a great way for students to earn three community service hours. Contact Tony West, operations manager, at 253.460.6493, with questions or for more information.

