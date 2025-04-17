Molina Celebrates 25th Anniversary with 25 MyHealth Mobile Unit Stops Across WA – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”) will bring its MyHealth Mobile Unit to 25 locations in celebration of the health plan’s 25 years of service to the people of Washington. The stops will take place at community events as well as partnering organization sites across the state. Molina representatives will be on hand with health education information, community resources and giveaways at each location. The first of the 25 stops will take place next week, beginning April 17.

You can find the Molina MyHealth Mobile Unit locally at the following event:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Care-a-Van and On the with Road PartnerCafe Wellness Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Clover Park Technical College, Building 23

4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499