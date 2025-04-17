 Community Invitation: Show Your Support for Tom Prentice – The Suburban Times

Community Invitation: Show Your Support for Tom Prentice

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

We invite you to come together in solidarity and support for Tom Prentice, a dedicated educator and administrator who has faithfully served the Clover Park School District for over 40 remarkable years. His contributions to education and his unwavering commitment to our students, schools, and community have left an indelible mark on countless lives.

In this challenging chapter of his life, as Tom courageously battles ALS, we are calling on all community members, including teachers, administrative staff, and allies from various school districts, to join us in demonstrating our gratitude, respect, and encouragement for this extraordinary individual.

Your presence will stand as a beacon of strength, unity, and appreciation for all that Tom has done for education and the future of our communities. Let us come together to honor his legacy and uplift him in this time of need.

Event: 16th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game/Silent Auction
When: Friday, April 18, Doors Open 5:15 PM Tip off 6:30 PM
Where: Lakes High School Gym

Thank you for considering attending this important gathering. Together, we can show Tom and his family that they are not alone in this fight. Let’s unite as one community in support and solidarity.

