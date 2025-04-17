Board, Dignitaries Celebrate Pierce Transit’s 45th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

On April 14, Pierce Transit hosted former Board members, community partners, elected officials and dignitaries to celebrate the transit agency’s 45th anniversary. Event attendees shared stories with current Board members, recapped the many ways the agency has served the people of Pierce County over the years and were present for the reading of a Board resolution detailing the agency’s many accomplishments since its founding.

In 1979, Pierce County leaders formed a Public Transportation Benefit Area to expand transit across the county. That fall, voters approved a .3 percent tax to fund the new system. On January 1, 1980, Pierce Transit service began. Since then, agency employees have provided more than 473 million bus trips, 16 million SHUTTLE paratransit trips and 24 million Rideshare (Vanpool) trips.

The following elected officials and transportation leaders offered reflections, remarks and memories at the event:

Mayor of Tacoma Victoria Woodards

Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners Chair and Tacoma City Councilmember Kristina Walker

Lakewood Mayor and Pierce Transit Board Vice Chair Jason Whalen

Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus

A congratulatory video greeting from House Transportation Committee Chair Representative Jake Fey was also shared during the program. Former longtime Pierce Transit CEO Don Monroe and former Tacoma Mayor/past Pierce Transit Board Chair Bill Baarsma were among the honored guests.