AOB Redevelopment Open House – The Suburban Times

AOB Redevelopment Open House

The City is hosting an Open House about the Administrative Office Building (AOB) Redevelopment Project on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1:30 PM, at the Puyallup Activity Center. Come learn about this important project for downtown.

What: AOB Project Open House

When: April 25, 2025, 1:30 PM

Where: Puyallup Activity Center

Why: Learn about the AOB project and ask questions

Can’t make it? The City will host another Open House from 4 pm to 6 pm at City Hall on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Learn about the project, ask questions, and meet the project team.

The AOB (Administrative Office Building) parking lot is the former site of the City Hall administrative offices. The lot is located downtown on 3rd St SW behind the Puyallup Public Library. In 2008, the City moved its offices to its current location at 333 S Meridian, demolished the old building, and created a public parking lot with approximately 103 spaces. Most of these spaces are reserved for the Police Station and Senior Activity Center on weekdays. Since 2008, the vision of redeveloping the AOB lot has been identified as a priority in several City plans, including the Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Economic Plan. The City is working with a developer, Urban Olympia, to redevelop the lot into a mixed-use building containing new housing and retail opportunities.

Learn about this project by going to our website page. For questions, please email Eric Johnson, Public Affairs Officer.

AOB Project Website

