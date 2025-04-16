 You are invited to Associated Ministries’ 13th Annual Lead the Way Home Breakfast – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

You are invited to Associated Ministries’ 13th Annual Lead the Way Home Breakfast

· · Leave a Comment ·

Join with Associated Ministries this May 7 for a delicious breakfast at the LEMAY, America’s Car Museum!

Every year, this Lead the Way Home breakfast serves as a chance for our community to come together and talk about what matters most: Permanently housing families in our community!

Today, you can take immediate action to help our community in two ways:

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

First, register for our breakfast! Help us create a community where all are housed, healed, and whole. Click the images within this email or follow this link to register.

Secondly, share this email with your friends, family, and colleagues. We cannot do this work without a strong community, so today help us build that community.

Together, and only together, we can create permanent solutions that will help families in our community.

(P.S If you are unable to attend but still wish to support our mission, here is a link to donate.)

May 7, 2025 | 7:30-8:30am

LEMAY, America’s Car Museum

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.