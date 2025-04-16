Steilacoom Historical Community Garden named 2025 Steilacoom Citizen of the Year – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom

STEILACOOM – The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is honored to be presenting the 2025 Citizen of the Year award to The Steilacoom Historical Community Garden (SHCG). The award recognizes the incredible private/public partnership of more than 100 volunteers and sponsors and our Town Administration.

Club President Patrick Kennedy, with the invaluable guidance of Judy Bittenbender and former Club President, and current Town Councilman Mike Johnson, decided an award which honors a community of volunteers instead of an individual would help advance a sense of civic pride in our unique Town of Firsts.

The success of the Steilacoom Historical Community Garden was due to many parties. A town advisory committee was formed to generate ideas, from which leadership emerged to create a proposal. Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri reconstituted in 2021 the Parks and Environment Advisory Committee which ultimately endorsed the SHCG concept. Carol Saynisch, the SHCG Coordinator, provided the fortitude and leadership to move an idea forward, addressing the constant questions of leadership, location, and funding.

Before After

Carol started the efforts with a concept of operations. This concept was to have a Community Garden spot in the already existing DuPont Community Garden. There she demonstrated the concept would work and brought the idea back to the advisory committee. She then began the huge effort of recruiting and building relationships between the many volunteers, donors, and Town Administrators.

Steilacoom’s Town Administrator Paul Loveless proposed a brilliant idea of using the old well site in Cherrydale Park. It was a perfect location being an underutilized town property having two small buildings and a solid fence.

To celebrate Carol Saynisch and the extensive SHCG team of volunteers, the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom Board has called a very special Cinco de Mayo (May 5) evening meeting at the Steilacoom Town Hall. The public is welcome. Carol will be accepting the award on behalf of this community of volunteers and providing a presentation for attendees. To attend, please register at 2025 Citizen of the Year Registration Link.