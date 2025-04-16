Registration for Safe Sitter Classes is now open – The Suburban Times

Registration is now open for West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2025 Safe Sitter Babysitting classes!

The Safe Sitter babysitting class is designed to teach students ages 11-13 how to be safe when caring for younger children. Even if they are not babysitting outside the home, the skills they will learn in this course are very informative and useful. Students will learn how to run babysitting as a business, childcare skills, CPR and choking rescue, as well as basic first aid.

The class is available from June 25-27 at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 20 in Lakewood or July 9-11 at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31 in University Place.

Each class runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day and costs $45 total.

Space is limited and fills up fast — registration is first-come, first-served! To successfully complete the program, students must attend all three days.

How to Register:

Download and print the registration form on West Pierce’s Safe Sitter page Fill it out completely Drop it off or mail it with your $45 fee (cash or check) to:

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31

3631 Drexler Drive West

University Place, WA 98466

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity — help your child gain the skills they need to take their babysitting skills to the next level. Register today!