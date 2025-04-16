 Phones Down in Dupont – The Suburban Times

Phones Down in Dupont

We are currently experiencing a problem with our phone lines and are unable to make calls out or take any calls in. The problem is being investigated.

If you are trying to reach City Hall, we are open until 4PM Monday-Thursday. If you know the staff representative you are trying to reach, please send them an e-mail and they’ll get back to you as soon as practical. You can find the staff directory here: https://dupontwa.gov/directory.aspx

DuPont Police and Fire is currently unable to receive calls from the public. If you have an emergency, please dial 911. For a non-emergency incident or if you would like to speak with a police officer, dial (253) 287-4455 for the non-emergency dispatch line.

