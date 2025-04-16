 “Meet Abraham Lincoln” by Author DL Fowler, Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

“Meet Abraham Lincoln” by Author DL Fowler, Lakewood History Museum

Award Winning Books by DL Fowler

Think you know Abraham Lincoln?  Think again!  Author and historian DL Fowler will present amazing, little known facts about Abe that will give you new insight into the fascinating life of our famous 16th President from “Sinking Springs”, KY. With more than 30 years of research and three acclaimed books, Fowler’s presentation is not to be missed. 

Mark your calendar, Thursday, 1 May, Lakewood History Museum. Doors open 6:00 pm, meet the author – book signing 6 to 6:30, captivating presentation on Abe’s early childhood to his unfortunate assassination 6:30 pm.  Admission is free, light refreshments will be served plus drawings for door prizes.  Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood. Want more info, leave Mr. Lincoln a message at 253-682-3480.

Special invitees William Johnson (Lincoln’s Barber) and Rebecca Pomroy (Lincoln confidant, Civil War army nurse) will also be present at Mr. Fowler’s presentation.

