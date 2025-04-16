Letter: The dangerous simplicity of Pete Hegseth – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

In the closing chapters of a declining empire, history warns us to beware of men who mistake valor for strategy, and ideology for wisdom. The appointment of Pete Hegseth—a television personality, former infantry officer, and purveyor of jingoistic platitudes—to the position of Secretary of Defense is not merely reckless. It is symptomatic. It reflects a republic that no longer values depth, experience, or restraint in the stewardship of war.

Let us be clear: Hegseth, by his own admission, is a culture warrior, not a strategist. His credentials are thin. His worldview is binary. His military experience, while honorable, is limited to the tactical level—the life of platoons, not nations. He has never commanded at the operational level. He has never contended with the real calculus of deterrence, escalation dominance, or great power competition. And yet he now presides over the most lethal military in human history.

Why?

Because this administration—once again spearheaded by Donald Trump—does not seek competence. It seeks compliance. Hegseth is not there to advise. He is there to affirm. To echo Trump’s instincts. To create the conditions, whether real or invented, for a catastrophic escalation with Iran.

⸻

Let us talk plainly: war with Iran is not a hypothetical. It is a hair-trigger away. And in the warped ecosystem of right-wing media, neoconservative fantasists, and Israeli hardliners, it is being sold as both inevitable and desirable. A preemptive strike—perhaps cloaked in the language of deterrence—would ignite a regional inferno.

The Iranian military, while vastly outgunned by U.S. forces, is not incompetent. Its missile arsenal is robust, precise, and positioned to strike in minutes. Israel, whose security is often invoked as justification for American aggression, would be the first to suffer. Major urban centers—Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be’er Sheva—lie within reach of Iranian ballistic missiles. A saturation strike could overwhelm Israel’s defenses, resulting in devastation not seen since the founding of the state.

And that would only be the beginning.

Should American bombs fall on Iranian cities—wounding or killing civilians, as they inevitably would—the response will not be confined to the battlefield. U.S. military installations across the Middle East and beyond will become targets. Soft sites—schools for military dependents, diplomatic housing, even civilian contractors stationed in ostensibly quiet regions—will find themselves in the crosshairs. Tehran will not view this as a limited strike; it will view it as total war. And it will answer accordingly.

Are we prepared for that kind of devastation? For images of wounded children at U.S. bases in Germany, Okinawa, Bahrain? For the consequences of a global war fought not on remote battlefields, but in the places we have falsely considered untouchable?

⸻

To endorse such a war is not boldness. It is ignorance masquerading as strength. It is the foreign policy equivalent of lighting a match in a powder magazine and calling it liberation.

There is no victory path in a war with Iran that does not end in strategic and moral ruin. The United States cannot occupy Iran. It cannot erase the memory of American interventionism. And it cannot control the cascading effects of an Iranian counterstrike—on Israel, on the Strait of Hormuz, on global markets, on the fragile fabric of an already fractured world.

The fact that Hegseth is not burdened by this knowledge is precisely what makes him dangerous. He believes, like so many ideologues before him, that history is on his side. That patriotism is strategy. That power is policy.

It is time for Israel to pump the brakes. Time for Americans—Republican, Democrat, independent—to remember that military force, unmoored from strategic clarity, has a cost measured not in news cycles, but in caskets.

Pete Hegseth should not be the Secretary of Defense. But even more urgently: we must reject the lie that his brand of simplistic bravado is leadership.

Because the stakes are not theoretical.

They are measured in lives.