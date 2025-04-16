 Letter: How Lovely to be Home – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: How Lovely to be Home

· · Leave a Comment ·

Entomologist Giorgio Celli called them “the lions of the garden” (lifegate.com) for their voracious habit of eating an estimated 5,000 kind of prey (aphids, scale insects, their eggs, and parasitic pests) during their life cycle.

For their ravenous appetite, the lovely little ladybug is the gardeners’ and farmers’ favorite insect.

And the favorite flower of the lion of the garden? The “lion’s tooth” also known as the dandelion.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Ladybugs are said to love the bright colors and the yellow sunshine-like splays of the flowers.

Here, wandering about feeding on pollen, the ladybug is at home, where she belongs.

‘Home, where she belongs,’ were such lovely words as no doubt inspired Ruth B. to write “Dandelions” following advice to “pick a pretty word and write about that.”

“I’m in a field of dandelions

Wishing on every one that you’d be mine.

“I’ve heard of a love that comes once in a lifetime

And I’m pretty sure that you are that love of mine.”

And when that love comes twice in a lifetime?

Then, like the ladybug and the dandelion, it is so lovely to be home.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.