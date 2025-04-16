Letter: 11 minutes of infamy – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

In an era increasingly defined by spectacle and simulation, Blue Origin’s recent all-female spaceflight — a brief, 11-minute sojourn into the stratosphere — has been heralded by some as a triumph of representation and progress. But beneath the polished veneer of diversity optics and branded empowerment lies a troubling display of elitism, performative feminism, and cultural detachment.

When Katy Perry, one of the flight’s celebrity participants, announced she had brought a daisy into space to honor her daughter, it was meant to be poignant. Yet the gesture, though personal, echoed hollow against the broader implications of the event. This was not a message to young women that they can become scientists, engineers, or astronauts. It was a message that proximity to wealth, fame, and power — not merit or dedication — is the surest route to the stars.

The flight was not a mission of exploration, innovation, or public good. It was a high-priced, low-impact publicity campaign — a branding exercise cloaked in the language of progress. It offered no new knowledge, no technological advancement, no lasting benefit to humanity. It merely perpetuated the fantasy that space is the next frontier for the ultra-rich to flaunt their status while selling the illusion of inclusivity.

We once celebrated women who, through grit and determination, built airplanes, assembled ships, and ran factories. The original Rosie the Riveter was a symbol of industriousness and sacrifice, of women stepping into roles that sustained a nation through war and upheaval. Today, we are offered Rosie the Influencer — a grifter of sorts, whose journey into the cosmos is paid for by corporate sponsorships and leveraged celebrity, rather than earned through effort or expertise.

This is not to say women should be excluded from spaceflight — quite the opposite. But equality should be rooted in substance, not symbolism. True progress lies in breaking barriers that matter: in access to education, in opportunity, in leadership, and in meaningful contributions to science and society. An 11-minute joyride for the well-connected does not qualify.

If the goal is to inspire, let us highlight the women working behind the scenes — the engineers, the coders, the mission planners — who make actual spaceflight possible. Let us tell the stories of women who overcome adversity not with Instagram-ready moments but through years of work that may never trend.

Because in the end, if our heroes are chosen for their celebrity rather than their character or contribution, we’re not reaching for the stars. We’re only burning fuel to stay in orbit around ourselves.