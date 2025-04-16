Lakewood Baseball Club Sports Report – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Week 1 of the 2025 baseball season is underway for the Lakewood Baseball Club.

This past weekend’s report:

All the T-ball teams reported that everyone won, and every single kid had a great time playing baseball. ‘Nuff said. 8U got underway with all games at the Four Heroes turf field. 8U is coach pitch for 5 pitches, and failing that, one chance off the tee. Results:

The Idlewild Falcons defeated the Blue Hawks, 19-3. The Falcons hit two home runs accounting for a lot of the damage. Asa was 4 for 4, with a home run, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Zeke went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Hornets 16-14 in a nailbiter.

The Bills took on the Sharks and emerged victorious, with Nolan hitting two home runs in the 5th inning, while Mak also had a home run.

10U and 12U teams get underway this week. Go to lakewoodbaseballclub.org for the schedule of all the games.