DuPont Historic Village Walking Tour – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us on Saturday, May 3, 2025, for a walking tour of Historic DuPont Village. Meet us at the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA, for a 10:00 a.m. start.

The DuPont Company built the village for its employees beginning in 1909 and DuPont was a company town until 1951. Learn more about the houses and company town, School District #7, and the role Camp and Fort Lewis have played in our history. Today the district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This will be an interactive tour. We encourage you to ask questions or add information as we explore.

For more information, contact duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656.

Bonus tip: following the tour, visit the Mother’s Day Market at Clocktower Park (301 Palisade Blvd. DuPont WA) until 3:00 p.m.!