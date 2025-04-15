Social Security Administration Implements New Anti-Fraud Measures to Enhance Telephone Claim Processing – The Suburban Times

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced the implementation of enhanced fraud prevention tools for claims filed over the telephone, further modernizing the agency’s services and strengthening program integrity. Beginning April 14, 2025, SSA will allow individuals to complete all claim types via telephone, supported by new anti-fraud capabilities designed to protect beneficiaries and streamline the customer experience.

The enhanced technology enables SSA to identify suspicious activity in telephone claims by analyzing patterns and anomalies within a person’s account. If irregularities are detected, the individual will be asked to complete in-person identity proofing to continue processing their claim. These advancements allow SSA to maintain the security of its services while continuing to expand access for customers who may be unable to file online or visit an office in person. The agency will continue to conduct identity verification for all in-person claims.

“We are modernizing how we serve the public—enhancing both security and accessibility,” said Leland Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits.”

The updated policy reflects SSA’s broader commitment to customer service, program integrity, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources. SSA has worked around the clock to develop and deploy these improvements, driven by the return of employees to full-time in-office operations.

Surge capacity is being put in place to support higher demand starting on the 14th and last month, SSA spent $16.5 million to modernize telephone services nationwide.

This update supports the Administration’s broader efforts to protect Social Security and ensure higher take-home pay for seniors by ending the taxation of social security. For more information on the President’s commitment to preserving Social Security, visit here.