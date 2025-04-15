Pierce County encourages residents to prepare for June 1 burn ban – The Suburban Times

Unincorporated Pierce County residents are encouraged to prepare now for the annual burn ban, which starts at 8 a.m. on June 1, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

This Stage 1 burn ban only applies to land clearing and burning of yard debris in unincorporated Pierce County. Barbecues (gas, wood, and charcoal) and small recreational fires in established fire pits on private property and approved campgrounds are still allowed.

Residents of incorporated Pierce County cities and towns should check with their local jurisdiction for specific burn regulations.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, issues a burn ban in anticipation of warmer, drier conditions as summer approaches. These conditions increase fire risk, making it easier for fires to start and spread, threatening people and property.

Starting this year, the burn ban will begin annually on June 1, with the end date determined by weather and ground conditions. Fire risk begins to rise by late May, and while the length of the ban may vary, a fixed start date removes uncertainty about when restrictions take effect.

“We’re giving the community more than a month’s notice so people have time to burn yard debris or complete land clearing before the ban begins,” said Pierce County Fire Marshal Ken Rice. “In previous years, the short notice caused frustration, so we’re making the start date predictable to help people plan ahead now and in future years.”

In 2024, the burn ban lasted from June 1 to Sept. 20. The length of this year’s ban will depend on fire risk conditions in the coming months.

This ban does not apply to setting off legal fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County during the allowed discharge times. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at PierceCountyWa.gov/FPB.

If you have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

Alternatives to burning yard debris include composting at home or taking trimmings to a transfer station for composting.

Recreational fire guidelines

Recreational fires are allowed during a burn ban, but they must meet the following safety requirements: