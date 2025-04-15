 Pierce College Appreciation Week: A Community Collaboration – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce College Appreciation Week: A Community Collaboration

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Puyallup, in conjunction with Pierce College and the Washington State Fair, is excited to announce and host the first ever PIERCE COLLEGE RAIDERS RALLY AT THE FAIR on Friday, April 18th!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration showcasing live demonstrations, athletics, program panel discussions, alumni information, and more! This is your chance to experience the Raider spirit, connect with our community, and explore all that Pierce College has to offer—all while enjoying the fun of the Spring Fair!

This is an all-ages event! The first 300 registrants will receive complimentary admission to the Washington State Spring Fair.

Register for your complimentary admission here:

Raiders Rally at the Fair!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.