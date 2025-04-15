Pierce College Appreciation Week: A Community Collaboration – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup, in conjunction with Pierce College and the Washington State Fair, is excited to announce and host the first ever PIERCE COLLEGE RAIDERS RALLY AT THE FAIR on Friday, April 18th!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration showcasing live demonstrations, athletics, program panel discussions, alumni information, and more! This is your chance to experience the Raider spirit, connect with our community, and explore all that Pierce College has to offer—all while enjoying the fun of the Spring Fair!

This is an all-ages event! The first 300 registrants will receive complimentary admission to the Washington State Spring Fair.

Register for your complimentary admission here:

Raiders Rally at the Fair!