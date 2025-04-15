Elise Chen Serves as Legislative Page for Rep. Mari Leavitt – The Suburban Times

Elise Chen, a student at Curtis Senior High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, Elise is the child of Lotus Su, University Place. Elise is interested in education and biology. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags, delivering messages to members on the House floor, and distributing materials throughout the capitol campus. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.
