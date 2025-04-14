 Ride Along with Sheriff Swank – The Suburban Times

Ride Along with Sheriff Swank

Join our new Sheriff, Keith Swank, as he shows us around the day-to-day activities in the county. During this ride-along, we see a narcotics complaint, visit the future home of The Village and tiny homes location, talk about our Canyon Rd. speed emphasis, conduct a security check near Fred Meyer, handle a couple of suspicious individuals, arrest a subject with warrants, and clean up a homeless encampment. Sheriff Swank had a great time checking out the county, and he looks forward to making change happen.

