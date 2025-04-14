 Native youth start spring break with GONA – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Native youth start spring break with GONA

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Tribal youth and their parents started their short break from school off in a good way by participating in this year’s Gathering Of Native Americans Spring Break Camp from April 7 to 9.

The GONA camp is intended to be a space where Tribal children can come to feel belonging in their community through the structure of four focus pillars: belonging, mastery, interdependence and generosity. The first day of camp focused on belonging and mastery, beginning with a photo wall of positive affirmations and culturally-based ice-breaker activities.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

Following the start of the event, attendees were shown into the gym where they were mesmerized by a magic show put on by Navajo magician Brian Yazzie. Wowing the crowd with his various tricks and acts, Yazzie also invited members of the audience to partake in some of his magic up close.

Read the rest of the story – and see more photos – at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

dupont village walking tour

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.