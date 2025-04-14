Native youth start spring break with GONA – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

Tribal youth and their parents started their short break from school off in a good way by participating in this year’s Gathering Of Native Americans Spring Break Camp from April 7 to 9.

The GONA camp is intended to be a space where Tribal children can come to feel belonging in their community through the structure of four focus pillars: belonging, mastery, interdependence and generosity. The first day of camp focused on belonging and mastery, beginning with a photo wall of positive affirmations and culturally-based ice-breaker activities.

Following the start of the event, attendees were shown into the gym where they were mesmerized by a magic show put on by Navajo magician Brian Yazzie. Wowing the crowd with his various tricks and acts, Yazzie also invited members of the audience to partake in some of his magic up close.

