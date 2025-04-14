Letter: Standardized Stagnation: How Testing is Killing American Education – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

If you wanted to design a system to crush intellectual curiosity, stifle creativity, and reward mindless conformity, you’d invent standardized testing. And we did. What began as a well-intentioned effort to measure academic progress has metastasized into a rigid, joyless sorting mechanism that punishes nuance, discourages deep thinking, and reduces students to data points.

Testing doesn’t educate—it drills. It doesn’t challenge students to understand—it trains them to regurgitate. We’ve built an entire educational culture around the shallow pursuit of correct answers, where success is measured not by insight, but by how well you fill in bubbles. Real learning—the kind that transforms, that sticks, that ignites a student’s mind—has been sacrificed on the altar of test prep.

The fallout is everywhere. Teachers are stripped of autonomy, forced to “teach to the test” instead of adapting to the needs of their students. Creativity and critical thinking are treated as luxuries. Subjects not easily measured—art, music, philosophy—are marginalized. Meanwhile, anxiety, burnout, and disengagement skyrocket, especially among young students who internalize failure as identity.

Certification is different—it asks whether you’ve mastered something meaningful. But testing as we use it now is a charade: it reinforces obedience, punishes complexity, and rewards those best at playing the game. In a world that desperately needs innovators, problem-solvers, and empathetic thinkers, we are churning out test-takers.

It’s not just a broken system. It’s a betrayal of what education is supposed to be. And it’s long past time we tore it down.