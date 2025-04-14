 Letter: How Much Has the City of Tacoma Spent This Year? – The Suburban Times

Letter: How Much Has the City of Tacoma Spent This Year?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander.

According to information from the City of Tacoma, the city council has approved over $135,000,000 so far this year. While a bulk was spent on payroll ($67 million), other expenditures included: $3.5 million to the Rescue Mission, $1 million to Stronghold Armored for armored transport services, $2.5 million to Government Portfolio Advisors for investment advisory services, and $19.5 million to Staff Pro for parking, security, and guest services at the Tacoma Dome and Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Data source: https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com/Legislation.aspx
Original story: https://tacomasun.org/2025/04/11/how-much-has-the-city-of-tacoma-spent-this-year-the-answer-will-shock-you/

