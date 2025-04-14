1st Annual DuPont Chili Cookoff, May 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Where did chili really start, and what exactly is it? Most Americans will argue that chili is what you make it. But for the true Texans among us, it has to be Texas Red Chili. No tomatoes. No beans. Just meat. Some chili lovers will balk at the idea that chili could be made without beans or tomatoes, but head down to Texas and they’ll tell you that a “soup” with tomatoes and beans is definitely not Chili. Texas Red or Cowboy Chili comes from the days of the chuck wagons and cattle drives. And, once you try it you’ll be hooked.

But most of us aren’t from Texas, and we grew up eating Homestyle Chili. Homestyle means beans, tomatoes, a variety of ground meats, and even cheese and onions can play a role. A lot of people think of Cincinnati Chili, a spicy sauce that may or may not have beans. Regardless of how you define chili, most of us grew up with it, and we ALL love it. The good news is the 1st Annual DuPont Chili Cook Off in DuPont will feature both styles and YOU can sample it all.

WHO: You! And You! And You too. Everyone welcome who loves good chili

WHAT: Chili Cookoff

WHEN: May 17, 2025 from 12:30 – 4:30 PM

WHERE: America’s Credit Union 1425 Wilmington Dr, Dupont, WA 98327

WHY: To spread the love of Chili and to raise funds for the Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family’s Youth Programs and Veterans Rehab.

NOTE: Children are welcome but must be supervised by a parent at all times and may not be in the beer garden

Purchase wristbands here https://square.link/u/8H2XmIDJ for all you can eat chili – $10 for all you can eat chili or $15 for all you can eat chili, mac-n-cheese, and cornbread. NOTE: If you are a member of ANY Veteran Service Organization, a Police Officer, Fire Fighter or First Responder please enjoy a 20% discount. (Veterans, you must be a member of a Veteran Service Officer to take advantage of this offer) Thank you for your continued service!

We want more cooks – You don’t have to be a professional. If you make a mean pot of chili, throw your hat in the ring and see what people think. There are major cash and prizes on the line. We need judges. Think you know what good chili is? Come out and show us what you know. Don’t really want to cook or judge? No problem. Come out and sample the best chili in the northwest and try a few outstanding brews in our beer garden. Something for everyone all in one great event. And it all benefits our Youth and Veterans. See you there.