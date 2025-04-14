Governor Signs Bill to Improve County Ferry Maintenance and Passes Legislature with Overwhelming Support – The Suburban Times

Washington lawmakers have passed legislation to help counties keep their ferries safe, reliable, and better maintained. House Bill 1054, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support in a 48-1 vote in the Senate and following unanimous approval in the House. Governor Ferguson has signed the bill highlighting that the efficiency of these ferries is a critical transportation matter for those who rely on them.

The bill allows counties to enter into competitively bid unit-priced contracts for ferry maintenance and repairs for up to 10 years—an increase from the current one-year term. This change gives counties more flexibility to plan ahead, schedule repairs, and secure better rates for drydock space, which is often limited and expensive.

“County ferries are essential lifelines for communities like Anderson Island and beyond,” said Rep. Leavitt. “This bill ensures counties can be proactive about keeping those ferries in service—so families can get to work, kids can get to school, and people can access medical care without disruption.”

Four Washington counties operate ferries that serve as the only reliable transportation option for many island residents. Without timely ferry maintenance, communities risk being cut off from the mainland, forcing people to rely on private boats or emergency help from other agencies.

The bill maintains all public bidding requirements and does not change current rules that ensure small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses can compete for contracts. It saves counties resources and provides a predictable tool to maintain and repair ferry vessels.

HB 1054 will take effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.