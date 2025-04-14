Community Meeting – Whittier Elementary School Replacement Project – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Schools invites you to a Community Information Meeting on Wednesday, April 16, from 6:00 – 7:00 PM at Whittier Elementary (777 Elm Tree Lane, Fircrest).

Join representatives from Cornerstone General Contractors and McGranahan PBK to learn about an innovative construction plan that would allow Whittier Elementary students to remain on campus during the building of the new Whittier school.

For more information and future updates on the project, please visit BuildingForAchievement.com or email planning@tacoma.k12.wa.us.

We look forward to seeing you there!