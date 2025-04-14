Claremont Street Grind & Overlay – The Suburban Times

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Grind and 2-inch overlay of Claremont Street – Alameda Ave and 67th Ave W with 8 ADA ramps.

Funded for design in 2024 and construction in 2025 – Engineer selected.

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department has contracted Mile Resources, Inc. to complete the Claremont Street Grind & Overlay Project. Construction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Direct questions regarding the project to Randall DeJarlais, at randall.dejarlais@psomas.com. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

