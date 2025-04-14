 Claremont Street Grind & Overlay – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Claremont Street Grind & Overlay

· · Leave a Comment ·

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Grind and 2-inch overlay of Claremont Street – Alameda Ave and 67th Ave W with 8 ADA ramps.

Funded for design in 2024 and construction in 2025 – Engineer selected.

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department has contracted Mile Resources, Inc. to complete the Claremont Street Grind & Overlay Project. Construction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Direct questions regarding the project to Randall DeJarlais, at randall.dejarlais@psomas.com. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The post CLAREMONT STREET GRIND & OVERLAY appeared first on City of Fircrest.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

dupont village walking tour

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.