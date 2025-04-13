Spring Training at the Zoo – The Suburban Times

If you thought Spring Training was over, guess again! It’s still underway at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. The animals and keepers at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater are preparing for their popular summer show. The show returns with a new theme this year, “Zoo’s Got Mail,” on May 3, and runs daily at 11:30 a.m. Beginning June 21, the show will run daily at both 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater keepers are working with the animals on jumping, flying, running and other athletic behaviors. Throughout the show, staff explain the animals’ behaviors and teach about positive-reinforcement training. Training the animals allows the keepers and veterinary team to easily give them wellness exams when needed, and ensures they live healthy, stimulating lives.

During the show, keepers read the zoo’s daily mail while “Rocket the Mail Terrier” makes special deliveries. The keepers encourage curiosity and engagement as different animals wow the live audience with their unique abilities.

“Training is always positive and collaborative, and the animals have the option to participate,” said Wild Wonders Theater Curator Lacey. “It’s all about offering choices to our animals.”

Rocket the Mail Terrier

Rocket, the superstar dog, plays “Rocket the Mail Terrier” in the action-packed show.

“Dogs are highly intelligent animals and need a lot of attention and exercise,” said Lacey. “Keepers train Rocket multiple times a day, and he gets lots of walks throughout the zoo.”

Tilli the Aardvark

During the show, guests will see Tilli the aardvark walk across the stage, dig in her sandbox, and slurp up a mouthful of treats to show off her 12-inch-long sticky tongue. There are only about 30 aardvarks in zoos across the United States, so seeing Tilli is a unique experience.

Walnut the Beaver

During the show, guests will see a member of our beaver family walk onto the stage or enjoy a dip in their private pool.

“Beavers in the wild swim all the time, so the beaver family has their very own swimming pool!” said Lacey.

Clark the King Vulture

During the show, Clark, the king vulture, will soar and swoop overhead from perch to perch. Make sure to look alive as he flies overhead, as vultures usually only like to eat dead things.

Ruby the Southern Ground Hornbill

During the show, Ruby, the Southern ground hornbill, will walk onto the stage and forage in plants. Ground hornbills are the largest type of hornbill in the world.

Wasabi the Skunk

During the show, watch Wasabi the skunk come on stage and show off his stripes and forage for tasty treats in the plants and moss.

Meet all of the animals at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater here.

The post Spring Training appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.