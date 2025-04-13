 Community Invited to 17th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo on April 26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma on April 26, from 10 AM to 3 PM, at the 17th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo, returning to the University of Washington Tacoma campus along the Prairie Line Trail. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and connects residents, businesses, and organizations dedicated to building a more sustainable South Sound.

This year’s Expo will feature a special art installation by Teruko Nimura, a City of Tacoma Artist in Residence working with the City’s Solid Waste utility. Nimura’s piece, titled Upstream Together, is inspired by the Japanese tradition of Koinobori – carp-shaped windsocks flown to celebrate Tango no sekku, a festival now known as Children’s Day. The installation uses repurposed items to draw attention to the themes of community and sustainable reuse.

Attendees can participate in a Plant Swap, where they can bring plants, cuttings, clean pots, starters, and seeds to exchange. Participants can also enjoy a sustainability-themed kids scavenger hunt, and hands-on arts and crafts activities.

More information is available at SouthSoundSustainabilityExpo.org or by calling (253) 381-2228.

