13th Annual TCC Diversity Film Festival Features Seven Free Screenings – The Suburban Times

The theme of the 13th Annual TCC Diversity Film Festival is “Laughter as medicine.” Thanks to sponsorship by TCC, the TCC Office of Student Engagement (OSE) and The Grand Cinema, all film screenings are free for everyone, including the films shown at the Grand Cinema.

The first three films will be shown at TCC, and the last four will be shown at The Grand Cinema. From Director Q&As to a live theater performance, each film will be followed by an event.

The TCC Diversity Film Festival Committee hopes that viewers will enjoy the films together and join in the post-film dialogues while keeping the following questions in mind:

How can humor be used to transform perspectives?

How can humor be used as a tool of subversion or diversion?

How can humor unify or create solidarity?

How can levity and lightness create healing?

In the face of conflict and crisis, how do we create space for laughter?

Schedule

“Unseen,” April 15, 1:30 p.m., TCC Building 2 Theater

“Theater Camp,” April 22, 1:30 p.m., TCC Building 2 Theater

“The Wild Robot,” April 25. 5 p.m., TCC Building 11 Student Center

“Frybread Face & Me,” April 27, 2 p.m., The Grand Cinema

“Thelma,” April 29, 6:45 p.m., The Grand Cinema

“The Blackening,” May 1, 6:45 p.m., The Grand Cinema

“Hail Satan?”, May 4, 2 p.m., The Grand Cinema

Find the film and event lineup and watch trailers here.

Get tickets to the Grand Cinema films here.