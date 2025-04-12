Pierce Transit to celebrate 45th year – The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, April 14, 2025, beginning at 3:15 p.m. to participate in the agency’s 45th year celebration. A quorum of the Board may be present for this celebratory event, but no official business or final disposition on any matter will occur.

In person meeting location: Pierce Transit Training Center, 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

The regular board meeting will follow the Special Meeting/45th year celebration, beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m.