Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center selected for $6 million award to prevent evictions – The Suburban Times

Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center selected for $6 million award to prevent evictions

Pierce County Human Services is awarding approximately $6.3 million to Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center (MCFHC) for administering the Eviction Prevention Program for two years, starting this summer. 

MCFHC is a By and For Organization known for providing high quality services to marginalized populations and have exceeded contract expectations for households served. Currently, 97% of the people who received services over the last year remain in their homes, with only 3% of clients returning to homelessness.

The Eviction Prevention Program has a primary focus of stopping evictions by paying rental arrears one time for low-income households. Eligible participants are selected through a monthly lottery after submitting their application online. In addition to paying overdue rent to keep residents housed, the eviction prevention program also provides vital case management services that support households in need. The program also supports legal aid events around the county.

This funding is made possible through the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Consolidated Homeless Grant (CHG), which provides resources to fund homeless crisis response systems. 

