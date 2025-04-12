 Letter: “Children Will Be Released Early” – The Suburban Times

Letter: “Children Will Be Released Early”

The message on the elementary school reader board announced that children would be leaving their classrooms and playgrounds sooner than expected so that all could be prepared for the special event to which of course parents and grandparents were invited.

Oh, how true.

Soon enough, too soon in fact, children will have become young men and women, and sooner than expected parents and grandparents will be invited to the special event: graduation, or their wedding, or the birth of their first child and those parents and grandparents will be asking ‘Where did the time go?’

Their little girl’s sweet kiss planted tenderly on her younger brother’s smiling face, as she gently turned his cheek toward her, no, that will never happen again.

But what a sweet moment.

The question the then-kindergartner asked of her grandmother, pointing at a figure somewhat similar to a triangle that she had drawn, demonstrating what she’d learned in school that day. “What shape is this?” To which the grandmother replied, “Triangle!”

To which the little one, with hands on her hips and gaze stern, responded, “Did I call on you?”

And then the one who might one day become a teacher, or scientist, or president added, “You must first raise your hand and be recognized!”

‘Oh dear,’ grandmother recalled that sweet moment.

Duly chastised, she had meekly raised her hand.

“Yes, grandma?” she teacher-scientist-president queried.

“That’s a triangle,” grandma replied.

“Correct. Now let’s move on.”

And move on they did. Too soon they moved on.

And to these special moments, precious memories with her little ones, to her dear, sweet grandchildren grandma raises her hands again, her fingers somewhat forming the shape of a heart, the sun shining through.

