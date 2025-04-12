 Fircrest City Council to discuss HB 1110 at April 14 meeting – The Suburban Times

Fircrest City Council to discuss HB 1110 at April 14 meeting

The Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on April 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the sole purpose of discussing the HB 1110 exemption application at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466.

These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

