Feek to continue as commissioner of Washington state’s Employment Security Department – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Senate unanimously confirmed Cami Feek today to continue in her role as commissioner of the Employment Security Department.

Gov. Bob Ferguson reappointed Feek in December to remain in the position, which she’s held since June 2021. The Senate’s Wednesday vote made that official.

“I’m grateful Gov. Ferguson and the Senate believe in me to continue as commissioner,” Feek said. “My confirmation reflects the incredible work our employees at the Employment Security Department do every day to help the people of Washington, whether it’s accessing benefits they earned or finding a job in their time of need.”

Gov. Jay Inslee first appointed Feek after she served as the agency’s acting commissioner, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.

Feek joined Employment Security in 2017 to design and stand up the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program. She started work in state government in 1996, and in the past three decades has worked her way from a non-permanent role in a mail room to executive leadership. Read Feek’s full biography on Employment Security Department’s website.

Employment Security, an agency of more than 2,200 employees, manages the state’s Unemployment Insurance and Paid Family Medical Leave programs. It also partners with the state’s workforce development system through WorkSource and plays a key role in the WA Cares Fund.

Feek’s confirmation comes as Employment Security has seen a recent increase in the number of unemployment claims from recently laid off federal employees. Read more about the rise in federal unemployment claims on Employment Security Department’s website.

Under Feek’s guidance, Employment Security has:

Distributed $5 billion in Paid Family and Medical Leave benefits to more than 500,000 Washingtonians since the program launched five years ago.

Handled more than 800,000 new unemployment benefits claims from 2022-2024.

Helped stand up the WA Cares Fund in partnership with the Department of Social & Health Services, the Health Care Authority and the Office of the State Actuary.

Provided employment and training services in partnership with local workforce areas to 75,625 Washingtonians in the past year, not including the agency’s rapid response efforts to help federal workers during recent mass layoffs.

Launched the innovative Unemployment Insurance Navigator grant program that helps potential claimants in underserved communities better understand and access benefits.

To learn more about Employment Security Department, visit the agency’s website.