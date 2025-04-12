College Appreciation Week: April 21 – 25, 2025 – The Suburban Times

College Appreciation Week is an annual event hosted by the City to honor the two colleges in Puyallup: Pierce College and WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center. These vital educational institutions have a tremendous impact on the community. Thousands of WSU and Pierce College alumni enjoy careers and contribute immeasurably to the social and economic fabric of Puyallup.

Schedule

Friday, April 18 – Pierce College Raiders Rally at the Fair

Calling all Pierce College students, alumni, fans, family, and friends! The City, in conjunction with Pierce College and the Washington State Fair, is excited to announce and host the first-ever Pierce College Raiders Ralley at the Fair on Friday, April 18th!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration showcasing live demonstrations, athletics, program panel discussions, alumni information, and more! This is your chance to experience the Raider spirit, connect with our community, and explore all that Pierce College has to offer—all while enjoying the fun of the Spring Fair! This is an all-ages event! The first 300 registrants will receive complimentary admission to the Washington State Spring Fair. Register for your complimentary admission below. See you at the Fair …and GO RAIDERS!!

Event details

Friday, April 18, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 at the Showplace Stage

Tickets for this event will be distributed via email and are only valid on April 18th.

Tuesday, April 22 – Pierce College Open House

Join us from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at Pierce College Puyallup to learn more about Admissions, Clubs, Continuing Education, Departments, Registration, and other resources for new and continuing students! Food trucks will be onsite. This is a free, fun, and interactive evening for everyone! To learn more, go to www.pierce.ctc.edu/open-house.