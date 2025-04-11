Reminder: 5th Street Waterway Work Party, Sunday, 13 April – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Only a small section of area remains for habitat restoration near the pedestrian bridge. With enough volunteers to finish ground preparation and planting, we should be able to declare Phase 2 of our restoration project accomplished. This will be the culmination of 12 work parties on this section which began 13 May 2024.

The area to the left of the yellow line is what remains to be done.

Please join us Sunday, 13 April, from 1 to 3 PM. The activity will include some ground preparation, construction of wire cages, and planting some more plants. Please bring work gloves, water, sturdy shoes. Some gloves and all needed tools will be available. Light refreshments will also be on hand.