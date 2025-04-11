 Letter: More Beautiful for the Rain – The Suburban Times

Letter: More Beautiful for the Rain

Today is a beautiful, hazy-cloud, lazy-morning.

Last night was not that at all.

Last night it poured rain, rain that ran in torrents, a gully-washer rain, a windshield-wiper-can’t-keep-up rain, a rain the likes of which you experience every time you enter the car wash, an obliterating-everything-in-sight rain.

And then, the rain stopped. Briefly, the sun shone. Faintly, a rainbow appeared, paralleling the flowering branch of the weeping cherry tree.

All flowers in the garden appeared none the worse for the onslaught, with raindrops kindly and tenderly adorning their petals.

Grief, and kindness, are like that.

Grief, like torrential rain, is a soul gully-washer.

Kindness, like sunshine after rain, is a heart healer.

“A word of kindness grief’s keen smart can heal,” observed one who probably knew well that of which he wrote.

Keil and Delitzsch likewise commented on Proverbs 12:25. “Who has not in himself had this experience, how such a word of friendly encouragement from a sympathizing heart cheers the sorrowful soul, and, if only for a time, changes its sorrow into the joy of confidence and hope!”

More beautiful in fact, for the rain.

