Lakewood Playhouse presents an exciting Summer Season of Educational Offerings for all ages – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse is excited to announce our summer education offerings. This fun, educational, and exciting summer season of theatre has something for everyone! Each camp is led by theatre professionals and will focus on the process of building a theatre production from audition to performance. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this incredible summer season.

LITTLES SUMMER CAMP

Instructor(s): LaNita Hudson Walters

Dates: June 23rd-27th

Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM

Fee: $250

An experience based on imagination, creativity, and storytelling! Learn the basics of acting and the theatrical process through games and exciting lessons in a fun and supportive environment culminating in an original presentation.

TEEN SKILLS WORKSHOPS

Dates: June 23rd-27th

Time: 2:00-4:00PM

Fee: $200 (or $50 per class)

Monday 06/23: Acting Through Song

Tuesday 06/24: Speaking Shakespeare

Wednesday 06/25: Stage Combat

Thursday 06/26: Preparing Your Monologue

Friday 06/27: Nail the Dance Call

WILLY WONKA KIDS (RISING 1ST-6TH GRADERS)

Instructor(s): Ty Halton

Dates: June 30th-July 3rd

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcase: July 3rd at 4:00PM

Cost: $300

Roald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This fun four-day experience will utilize Dahl’s classic adventure to give your actors a taste of the theatrical process. From audition to performance in just one-week this will give the young actor a chance to develop their skills while learning through collaboration and experiencing every aspect of the production process.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM in a association with Museum of Glass and the City of Lakewood’s SummerFEST

An immersive Shakespeare Experience for Ages 14-22

Instructor(s): Noel Koran, Addie Livingston

Stage Manager: Marco Dias

Dates: July 7th-July 18th

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Performances: July 18th at Museum of Glass & July 19th at SummerFEST

Join us for a special immersive adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Build your classical acting technique while collaborating on one of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies. This two week experience will culminate in a full length immersive production of the play in and around Museum of Glass and a twenty minute excerpt presented at Museum of Glass and SummerFEST.

HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITIONS (RISING 9TH-12TH GRADERS & AGE 19) in association with Museum of Glass

Instructor(s): Becca Jourden, Elijah Bellis

Dates: July 21st-August 8th

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Showcases: August 8th at 7:00PM at Lakewood Playhouse & August 9th at 2:00PM at Museum of Glass

This full-length Teen Edition of Anaïs Mitchell’s haunting, jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice.

This intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. For this exciting collaboration between Lakewood Playhouse and Museum of Glass the final showcase performances will take place in the Hot Shop at the museum!

NEWSIES JR. (RISING 3RD-8TH GRADERS)

Instructor(s): Courtnee Ramos

Dates: August 11th-August 22nd

Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM

Fee: $500

Showcases: August 22nd at 7:00PM & August 23rd at 2:00PM

When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.

Including the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies Jr. is a timeless story full of spirit and heart.

SEUSSICAL KIDS (RISING 1ST-6TH GRADERS)

Instructor(s): LaNita Hudson Walters, assisted by Sunny Guzman

Dates: August 25th-29th

Time 9:00AM-4:00PM

Fee: $300

Showcase: August 29th at 4:00PM

“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Join us as some of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters come to life in an exciting 30 minute version of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s Seussical the Musical! This five day camp will focus on each stage of the production process from audition through to performance, culminating in a showcase of Seussical Kids! Using this fun family musical as the focus, participants will build and sharpen their singing, dancing and acting skills, and develop the tools and techniques to enhance their work in the journey from page to stage.

At Lakewood Playhouse we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options. For further information and to register call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE

Lakewood Playhouse’s mission is to build community through theatre. We aim to present work that entertains, educates and enlightens the full breadth of the human experience. We strive to foster an atmosphere of respect and belonging for ALL, and create a space where everyone is seen, heard, uplifted and empowered. Our 180 seat theatre performs shows in-the-round in the Seattle/Tacoma metropolitan area in the Lakewood Towne Center.

