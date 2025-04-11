Lakewood Playhouse presents an exciting Summer Season of Educational Offerings for all ages – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse is excited to announce our summer education offerings. This fun, educational, and exciting summer season of theatre has something for everyone! Each camp is led by theatre professionals and will focus on the process of building a theatre production from audition to performance. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this incredible summer season.
LITTLES SUMMER CAMP
Instructor(s): LaNita Hudson Walters
Dates: June 23rd-27th
Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM
Fee: $250
An experience based on imagination, creativity, and storytelling! Learn the basics of acting and the theatrical process through games and exciting lessons in a fun and supportive environment culminating in an original presentation.
TEEN SKILLS WORKSHOPS
Dates: June 23rd-27th
Time: 2:00-4:00PM
Fee: $200 (or $50 per class)
Monday 06/23: Acting Through Song
Tuesday 06/24: Speaking Shakespeare
Wednesday 06/25: Stage Combat
Thursday 06/26: Preparing Your Monologue
Friday 06/27: Nail the Dance Call
WILLY WONKA KIDS (RISING 1ST-6TH GRADERS)
Instructor(s): Ty Halton
Dates: June 30th-July 3rd
Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Showcase: July 3rd at 4:00PM
Cost: $300
Roald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This fun four-day experience will utilize Dahl’s classic adventure to give your actors a taste of the theatrical process. From audition to performance in just one-week this will give the young actor a chance to develop their skills while learning through collaboration and experiencing every aspect of the production process.
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM in a association with Museum of Glass and the City of Lakewood’s SummerFEST
An immersive Shakespeare Experience for Ages 14-22
Instructor(s): Noel Koran, Addie Livingston
Stage Manager: Marco Dias
Dates: July 7th-July 18th
Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Performances: July 18th at Museum of Glass & July 19th at SummerFEST
Join us for a special immersive adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Build your classical acting technique while collaborating on one of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies. This two week experience will culminate in a full length immersive production of the play in and around Museum of Glass and a twenty minute excerpt presented at Museum of Glass and SummerFEST.
HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITIONS (RISING 9TH-12TH GRADERS & AGE 19) in association with Museum of Glass
Instructor(s): Becca Jourden, Elijah Bellis
Dates: July 21st-August 8th
Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Showcases: August 8th at 7:00PM at Lakewood Playhouse & August 9th at 2:00PM at Museum of Glass
This full-length Teen Edition of Anaïs Mitchell’s haunting, jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice.
This intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. For this exciting collaboration between Lakewood Playhouse and Museum of Glass the final showcase performances will take place in the Hot Shop at the museum!
NEWSIES JR. (RISING 3RD-8TH GRADERS)
Instructor(s): Courtnee Ramos
Dates: August 11th-August 22nd
Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Fee: $500
Showcases: August 22nd at 7:00PM & August 23rd at 2:00PM
When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.
Including the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies Jr. is a timeless story full of spirit and heart.
SEUSSICAL KIDS (RISING 1ST-6TH GRADERS)
Instructor(s): LaNita Hudson Walters, assisted by Sunny Guzman
Dates: August 25th-29th
Time 9:00AM-4:00PM
Fee: $300
Showcase: August 29th at 4:00PM
“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Join us as some of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters come to life in an exciting 30 minute version of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s Seussical the Musical! This five day camp will focus on each stage of the production process from audition through to performance, culminating in a showcase of Seussical Kids! Using this fun family musical as the focus, participants will build and sharpen their singing, dancing and acting skills, and develop the tools and techniques to enhance their work in the journey from page to stage.
At Lakewood Playhouse we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options. For further information and to register call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.
LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE
Lakewood Playhouse’s mission is to build community through theatre. We aim to present work that entertains, educates and enlightens the full breadth of the human experience. We strive to foster an atmosphere of respect and belonging for ALL, and create a space where everyone is seen, heard, uplifted and empowered. Our 180 seat theatre performs shows in-the-round in the Seattle/Tacoma metropolitan area in the Lakewood Towne Center.
ADDRESS – 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
PHONE – (253) 588-0042
EMAIL – boxoffice@lakewoodplayhouse.org
WEBSITE – www.lakewoodplayhouse.org
