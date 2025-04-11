Improve water quality through Tacoma’s Urban Tree Sale – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Surface Water Management, in partnership with Pierce Conservation District, is offering residents of Tacoma, Puyallup, and unincorporated Pierce County the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount.

A selection of 5–7-gallon, 10+ foot tall trees are available for a discounted price of $10-$30. The deadline to order trees from the 2025 Spring Urban Tree Sale is April 26, 2025. Program participants are also invited to join a virtual workshop on the benefits of trees, step-by-step planting directions to give your trees the best chance at survival, and a watering bucket to provide deep watering for your tree.

The Urban Tree Sale program, which began in 2013, provides low-cost urban trees to Tacoma, Puyallup, and unincorporated Pierce County, educates customers through workshops and follow-up care support.

The program has helped residents throughout Pierce County plant hundreds of trees around their homes and along their streets, providing invaluable benefits to our urban spaces such ‌as cleaner air and water, improved stormwater management, and healthier neighborhoods. Planting trees reduces temperatures around your home, improves air quality, and reduces the impact of stormwater pollution.

Learn more and join the program online at https://www.pcdwaterquality.com/tree-sale.