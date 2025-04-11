CPSD to Hold Public Hearings on Proposal to Consolidate Small School Code Programs Within Existing Schools – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will host public hearings on Monday, April 14, to consider the consolidation of several small school code programs within existing district schools, beginning the 2025-26 school year. It is expected to make a decision regarding this proposal in July.

This proposal to consolidate small school code programs under another school will not affect instructional or program services to students. Students will continue to be served by their current programs at their current locations. Additionally, staff will not be impacted.

﻿The proposed changes would complete the following:

Consolidate Oak Grove Elementary program (601) and Oakridge Group Home (603) within the school building of Firwood PK-12 School (602).

Re-Entry High School (617) and Re-Entry Middle School (629) services will be provided at Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy or other sites.

Special Education Services/Re-Life (604) within the existing Alfaretta School program which is housed at Lakes High School.

Public hearings for each small school program will occur on Monday, April 14, at the CPSD Student Services Center, Room 4, located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499:

4 p.m. Middle School Re-Entry Public Hearing

4:15 p.m. High School Re-Entry Public Hearing

4:30 p.m. Oak Grove School Public Hearing

4:45 p.m. Oakridge Group Home School Public Hearing

5 p.m. Special Education/Re-Life Program Public Hearing

Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of such proposed changes under RCW 28A.335.020.

Contact the secondary education department at 253-583-5165 for additional information.